Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident

Two individuals have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended following a deadly stabbing in Delhi's Burari area, stemming from a drunken brawl that resulted in one death and another serious injury.

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death and seriously injuring another following a drunken brawl in Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Salman and Chandan, both around 21 years old, were arrested while a child in conflict with law (CCL) was also apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

A PCR call was received on March 4 reporting that a man had been killed following a quarrel. When police reached the spot, they found that two injured persons had already been shifted to Burari hospital.

At the hospital, Nepal Ram, a Burari local, was declared dead by doctors. Another injured person, Pintu Kumar (26), also a resident of the same locality, was found to have sustained a stab injury to his stomach and was later referred to a higher medical centre due to his critical condition.

Police said both victims had suffered stab wounds to the abdomen. During the investigation, police identified the suspects and arrested Salman and Chandan while apprehending the juvenile involved in the attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred after an altercation broke out between the victims and the accused, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A case has been registered under charges of murder and attempt to murder of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, police added.