HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident

Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 07, 2026 17:12 IST

Two minor brothers have been arrested by Delhi Police for a stabbing incident in Jahangirpuri, following a confrontation sparked by an alleged slapping incident involving one of the victim's sons.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Two minor brothers, aged 15 and 17, have been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing two men in Jahangirpuri.
  • The stabbing occurred after one of the victims confronted the brothers for allegedly slapping his son.
  • The victims, Mukesh and his brother, sustained knife injuries during the confrontation.
  • Police investigation suggests the attack was motivated by an attempt to establish dominance in the area by the accused minors.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway.

The Delhi Police has apprehended two minor brothers for allegedly stabbing two men after one of the victims confronted them for slapping his son in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The police apprehended the two accused, aged 15 and 17, both residents of Jahangir Puri, on Friday, who were on the run since February 6 after carrying out the attack, they said.

 

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim, Mukesh, who lived in the neighbourhood, returned home from work and was informed by his son that the two boys had allegedly slapped him without any provocation.

Mukesh, along with his brothers, went to question the boys near their shanty, during which an argument broke out. During the confrontation, the two allegedly threatened the family and attacked them with knives with the intent to kill, police said.

Mukesh suffered a knife injury on his right palm, while his brother sustained stab injuries on his shoulder and stomach, they added.

The juveniles had studied up to Classes 8 and 6 and have three more brothers. Their father works as a labourer in Delhi.

The accused have studied up to Class 8 and 6 and their father works as a labourer in Delhi.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said, adding the initial probe suggests they carried out the attack to establish dominance in the area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing
Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Delhi: Five held over fatal stabbing in Mahavir Enclave
Delhi: Five held over fatal stabbing in Mahavir Enclave
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO