Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

The Delhi Police has apprehended two minor brothers for allegedly stabbing two men after one of the victims confronted them for slapping his son in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The police apprehended the two accused, aged 15 and 17, both residents of Jahangir Puri, on Friday, who were on the run since February 6 after carrying out the attack, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim, Mukesh, who lived in the neighbourhood, returned home from work and was informed by his son that the two boys had allegedly slapped him without any provocation.

Mukesh, along with his brothers, went to question the boys near their shanty, during which an argument broke out. During the confrontation, the two allegedly threatened the family and attacked them with knives with the intent to kill, police said.

Mukesh suffered a knife injury on his right palm, while his brother sustained stab injuries on his shoulder and stomach, they added.

The accused have studied up to Class 8 and 6 and their father works as a labourer in Delhi.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said, adding the initial probe suggests they carried out the attack to establish dominance in the area.