Knife Attack Near Delhi Metro: Juveniles Held for Stabbing Two Men

Delhi police have arrested two juveniles after a stabbing incident near a metro station, revealing a disturbing case of alleged bullying and online knife purchases.

Key Points Two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stabbing two young men near a Delhi metro station.

The attack occurred near GTB Nagar metro station following an argument.

The juveniles claimed they were being bullied by the victims, leading to the knife attack.

Knives used in the crime were purchased online by one of the juveniles.

Police investigation led to the recovery of the knives and the apprehension of both juvenile suspects.

Two young men suffered stab injuries after they were allegedly attacked with knives by two juveniles near a metro station in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The two juveniles have been apprehended, the police said, adding that the knifes used in the crime was bought online by the boys.

According to the police, the boy told that they were being bullied by the victim, Akash Tomer (18), and his friends for some time and wanted to teach him a lesson.

On March 6, Tomer approached the police and reported that he and his friend were attacked by with knives a day ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

The police said that around 5 pm on March 5, Tomer and some of his friends were eating at a street food cart near the GTB Nagar metro station when an argument broke out after he accidentally brushed against another boy.

During the altercation, Tomer's friend Arshil allegedly slapped the boy and grabbed his bag, after which the group of boys attacked Tomer and Arshil with knives before fleeing the spot, they said.

Tomer sustained two to three stab injuries while Arshil received four to five injuries in the attack, she said.

A case was registered and an investigation launched. During the probe, the team examined the complainant and developed local intelligence, which led to the apprehension of one of the juveniles.

At his instance, the knife was recovered from an open ground in the Bhalswa area. He had allegedly buried it near his maternal uncle's house, the police said.

Subsequently, the second juvenile was also apprehended even as he kept changing locations to evade arrest. Another knife used in the crime was recovered from his house, they said.

During interrogation, the juveniles allegedly revealed that they had developed a grudge against Arshil as they were allegedly being bullied and harassed by him and his friends for some time.

The police said the knives used in the attack had been purchased online by one of the juveniles. Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.