Counterfeit Auto Parts Racket Busted In Delhi

Delhi Police have cracked down on a counterfeit auto parts racket in Karol Bagh, arresting three individuals involved in selling fake switches and seizing over 10,000 counterfeit items.

Key Points Delhi Police busted a counterfeit auto parts racket, arresting three men.

Over 10,000 fake switches, branded as UNO Minda products, were seized in Karol Bagh.

The accused allegedly imported cheap switches and illegally marked them with trademarks.

The investigation aims to uncover the larger supply chain and other involved individuals.

The accused allegedly engaged in the counterfeit business for higher profit margins.

Delhi Police has busted an alleged counterfeit auto parts racket and arrested three men for allegedly selling fake switches bearing the name of an auto component manufacturing brand, an official said on Saturday.

Counterfeit Switches Seized in Karol Bagh

During raids at three shops in Karol Bagh, police recovered 10,650 allegedly counterfeit switches that were imported and sold as genuine UNO Minda products, police said in a statement.

According to police, the accused allegedly procured cheap foreign-made on/off switches and illegally engraved them with the trademarks of the reputed brand before selling them in the market for profit.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Malhotra, Som Bhutani and Kamal Raswant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Police said the action was carried out following specific inputs regarding the sale of fake branded products in Karol Bagh.

Acting on the information, police along with authorised legal representatives of UNO Minda, conducted raids at three wholesale establishments in the area on May 19, the officer added.

During the operation, police recovered 8,500 allegedly counterfeit switches from one shop, 650 from another and 1,500 from the third store, Yadav said.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Copyright Act at the Crime Branch police station.

Police said the three accused had been involved in wholesale trading of auto parts for nearly 15 to 20 years and allegedly turned to the counterfeit business due to higher profit margins associated with branded products.

Initial investigation suggests that the seized items were imported from abroad, police said.

Investigators are now working to trace the larger supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the alleged racket. Further investigation is underway, they said.