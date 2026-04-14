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Fake Auto Parts Racket Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 15:05 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a fake auto parts racket in Karol Bagh, arresting two individuals and seizing counterfeit components worth lakhs, raising concerns about the safety and reliability of automobile parts in the market.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a fake auto parts racket in Karol Bagh, leading to the arrest of two individuals.
  • Counterfeit spare parts worth Rs 25-30 lakh were seized during the operation.
  • The accused were involved in supplying fake auto parts under the guise of reputed brands.
  • The investigation is ongoing to trace the entire supply chain of the counterfeit auto parts.
  • The operation highlights the prevalence of counterfeit auto parts and the importance of verifying authenticity.

The Delhi Police has busted a fake auto parts racket operating in central Delhi's Karol Bagh and arrested two persons, recovering fake spare parts worth Rs 25â30 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused Bharat (27) and Rajender Singh (28), both residents of Karol Bagh and originally from Rajasthan, were arrested following raids on Sunday after a tip-off about the sale of counterfeit automobile components in the market.

 

The police seized a huge quantity of fake spare parts and packaging material of different brands.

The recovered items included clutch assemblies, timing chains, brake pads, oil seals, filters, cables and other automobile components, along with large quantities of printed packaging material.

"Around 60 bags of counterfeit spare parts were recovered from a godown linked to one of the accused. A plastic packing machine and a barcode printer were also seized," the officer said.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

During interrogation, Bharat revealed that he had come to Delhi in 2024 in search of a livelihood and later started dealing in counterfeit spare parts for quick profits. Rajender Singh, who had earlier worked in Mumbai, told the police that he entered the illegal trade after his legitimate business yielded low returns.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were actively supplying fake spare parts under reputed brand names.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the entire supply chain. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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