Delhi Police Busts Fake Mobile Accessories Racket

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit mobile phone accessories racket operating in Delhi, seizing fake products and arresting two individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Key Points Delhi Police busted a counterfeit mobile phone accessories racket operating in central and west Delhi.

The accused were packaging and selling fake mobile phone products under the names of reputed companies.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including godowns in Karol Bagh and a factory in Moti Nagar.

A large quantity of fake products, packaging material, and manufacturing machines were seized during the operation.

Delhi Police has busted a counterfeit mobile phone accessories manufacturing and packaging racket operating from central and west Delhi and arrested two accused, officials said on Sunday.

Counterfeit Products Seized In Delhi Raids

The accused were allegedly involved in packaging and selling fake mobile phone-related products in the market under the names of reputed companies, police said.

"A unit of the Crime Branch on Saturday conducted a major search-and-seizure operation at multiple locations in Delhi," an officer said.

During the raids, two godowns located in the Regharpura area of Karol Bagh, where counterfeit products were allegedly being packaged and branded, were sealed, the officer said.

Factory Sealed, Investigation Underway

The police also sealed a factory in Moti Nagar where packaging boxes for the fake products were allegedly being manufactured.

During the operation, police found one printing press and three storage units where counterfeit goods were being packed using machines and sold in the market. A huge quantity of fake products and packaging material was recovered during the raids, he said.

Eight machines allegedly used in the manufacturing and packaging process were also seized. Further investigation is underway.