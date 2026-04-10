Delhi Police Bust Counterfeit Auto Parts Racket, Arrest Three

Delhi Police dismantle a counterfeit auto parts operation, arresting three individuals and seizing Rs 10 lakh worth of fake components, highlighting the risks to consumer safety and the importance of vigilance when purchasing spare parts.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest three individuals for manufacturing and supplying counterfeit two-wheeler spare parts.

Raids in Inderlok, Jhandewalan, and Mangolpuri Industrial Area led to the seizure of fake auto components worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused were producing and distributing counterfeit brake shoes and packaging material with fake branding.

A printing manufacturing unit used to produce counterfeit labels and packaging was also busted.

The counterfeit auto parts racket posed a serious risk to consumer safety and caused losses to genuine manufacturers.

Delhi Police have apprehended three people for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing and supplying of counterfeit two-wheeler spare parts.

Acting on information, a team of the crime branch conducted coordinated raids in Inderlok, Jhandewalan and Mangolpuri Industrial Area, leading to the seizure of fake automobile components and packaging material worth around Rs 10 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Riyazuddin (51), Anil Kumar (60) and Arjun Kumar (49), all residents of Delhi. They were engaged in producing and distributing counterfeit brake shoes and packaging material bearing trademarks of reputed companies.

Details of the Seizure

"During the operation, police recovered approximately 1,040 pairs of duplicate brake shoes, around 14,000 fake MRP stickers, 400 counterfeit packaging boxes, over 67,000 plastic packing materials with fake branding, and 10 printed rolls. A printing manufacturing unit used to produce counterfeit labels and packaging was also busted," the officer said.

Police said the accused were operating a well-organised network to circulate spurious spare parts in the market, posing a serious risk to consumer safety and causing losses to genuine manufacturers.

Investigation Ongoing

A case has been registered. During interrogation, it was found that two of the accused were previously involved in similar offences. Further investigation is underway, police added.