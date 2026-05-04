Fake Auto Parts Racket Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

Delhi Police dismantled a counterfeit auto parts racket in Karol Bagh, arresting two individuals involved in the illegal manufacturing and distribution of fake automobile components.

Key Points Delhi Police busted a racket manufacturing and supplying counterfeit automobile parts in Delhi.

Two men were arrested in Karol Bagh for selling fake motorcycle pistons and clutch plates.

Police seized 473 counterfeit piston assemblies and 169 fake clutch plate boxes.

The accused were selling 1,000 to 1,200 fake pistons daily, earning Rs 2 to 3 lakh per month.

The Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit automobile parts in the national capital, arresting two men and seizing a large consignment of fake products, officials said on Monday.

Raid In Karol Bagh Exposes Fake Parts

The raid was carried out by a team of the crime branch following specific inputs about illegal sale of counterfeit motorcycle pistons and clutch plates in the Karol Bagh auto market area, they said.

The police said the raids were conducted on Sunday at two shops in Nai Wala and Karol Bagh, where substantial quantities of fake automobile parts bearing labels of reputed brands were recovered.

Seizure Of Counterfeit Products

"From one shop, owned jointly by brothers Harshit Gupta and Abhishek Kumar Gupta, the team seized 473 counterfeit piston assemblies along with packaging material. At another outlet linked to the accused, 386 counterfeit piston assemblies and 169 fake clutch plate boxes were recovered," they said.

The accused, both residents of Sangam Vihar, were arrested at the spot and failed to produce any valid documents or authorisation for selling the branded products.

Illegal Trade And Earnings

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they had been running the illegal trade for the past three years, selling around 1,000 to 1,200 pistons daily, sourced from different vendors. They were earning approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakh per month from the operation.

"The counterfeit parts were designed to closely resemble genuine products of established manufacturers, posing serious risks," an officer said.

The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.