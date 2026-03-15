Delhi Man Nabbed for Manufacturing and Storing Fake Auto Parts

Delhi Police have arrested a man for manufacturing and storing counterfeit auto parts, highlighting the ongoing battle against fake goods and the importance of consumer awareness in the automotive industry.

Key Points A 33-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly manufacturing and storing counterfeit automobile parts.

The accused, Manas Hurria, was arrested after a raid on a godown in Madipur village.

Police seized a large quantity of counterfeit materials, including stickers, packaging, filters, brake shoe sets, and cables.

320 litres of engine oil packed in containers with a fake brand name were also recovered.

An investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and distribution network of the counterfeit auto parts.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and storing counterfeit automobile parts and packaging materials at a godown in west Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Manas Hurria, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, was arrested following a raid conducted at a godown in Madipur village, the officer added.

According to the police, a Crime Branch team, accompanied by an authorised representative of a private company, conducted the raid on Saturday. During the raid, Hurria was found at the godown and identified himself as the owner.

Police said the accused failed to produce any valid documents or authorisation regarding the manufacturing or dealership of the auto parts. A search of the premises led to the recovery of a large quantity of counterfeit materials bearing the label of a genuine brand.

Details of the Seized Counterfeit Auto Parts

The seized items included hundreds of counterfeit stickers, printed packing packets, engine oil filter packaging, brake shoe sets and various cables, including clutch, speed, and brake cables. Hundreds of air filters were also seized during the raid.

"We have also recovered 320 litres of engine oil packed in plastic containers inside cartons printed with the brand name," the officer said.

In addition, police seized a barcode printer allegedly used to print labels for the counterfeit goods. All recovered articles were seized and the accused was arrested. An investigation to track the supply chain and distribution of the counterfeit products is underway, he added.