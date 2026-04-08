Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Mungeshpur Murder Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals in connection with a murder case in Mungeshpur, shedding light on the investigation and bringing a sense of closure to the victim's family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men for the murder of Pradeep, whose body was found in Mungeshpur.

The victim was last seen with the accused before being reported missing on March 29.

Accused were tracked using technical surveillance and CCTV footage across multiple locations.

The murder weapon, a brick, was recovered, and the motive is believed to be a personal dispute.

The accused, Indrajeet, Sagar, and Monty, are all residents of Occhandi village; Indrajeet has a prior murder case.

Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man whose decomposed body was found from an open field in outernorth Delhi's Mungeshpur area, officials said on Wednesday.

Victim Pradeep, a resident of Occhandi village, had gone missing on March 29 after leaving home with three associates. His body was found on March 31 following a PCR call, after which a case was registered.

According to police, Pradeep was last seen consuming liquor with the accused in the Mungeshpur area. He had spoken to his wife later that evening, informing her that his scooter had developed a puncture near the Sohti-Kutubgarh road and that he would return home soon.

"His phone was switched off thereafter and his family got a missing report lodged when he failed to return. During investigation, police teams tracked the movements of the suspects, who were frequently changing locations and using phones of passersby to evade detection. One of the accused, Indrajeet, contacted his brother using borrowed phones from different locations, including Mumbai and Haridwar, which helped police trace them," a senior officer said.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Police said the accused were eventually tracked to the Badli and Narela railway station areas through technical surveillance and CCTV footage. All three were apprehended from the Narela railway station on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Indrajeet, Sagar and Monty, all residents of Occhandi village. Police said Indrajeet was previously involved in a murder case.

The weapon of offence, a brick, has been recovered from agricultural fields in Mungeshpur. Further investigation has suggested that the trio killed the victim over a personal dispute.