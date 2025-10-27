HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed her live-in partner

'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed her live-in partner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 13:01 IST

x

Days after the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant was found in his flat in Gandhi Vihar area, the Delhi Police has arrested three persons including his live-in partner in connection with the murder, sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Delhi police has arrested three persons including victim's live-in partner in connection with the murder. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The 21-year-old woman, pursuing BSc in Forensic Science, her former boyfriend and their associate, all residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, they said.

"The woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, conspired with the two men to kill him and later set his body on fire to make it appear as an accidental blaze," said a police source.

 

The deceased, Ramkesh Meena, was living on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar.

"On October 6, police received information about a fire incident in the flat due to AC blast. Fire tenders doused the flames and recovered a badly burnt body from the room. Initially, a case was registered under relevant provisions and investigation was launched," the source said.

CCTV footage revealed that on the night of October 5 and 6, two men with their faces covered entered the building, and around 2.57 am, a woman was seen leaving with one of them. The fire broke out shortly after their departure, the source said.

"During the investigation, call detail records of the woman showing her presence near the crime scene raised suspicion. Multiple raids were conducted in Moradabad, and she was arrested on October 18. She confessed to the crime and named her two accomplices," he added.

Subsequently, her two accomplices were also arrested.

The woman told investigators that Meena had recorded her obscene videos and refused to delete them. She shared this with her ex-boyfriend, who became enraged and decided to eliminate Meena, the sources said.

The police sources said the trio strangled Meena before pouring oil, ghee and liquor on the body. The woman's ex-boyfriend, who worked as an LPG distributor, opened a gas cylinder's valve and set it on fire, causing an explosion. They then fled with the victim's hard disk, laptops and other belongings.

Police recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag, the victim's shirt and two mobile phones from the accused, the sources said, adding further investigation is underway in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Woman dies by suicide; live-in partner takes body at her...
Woman dies by suicide; live-in partner takes body at her...
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held
Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 2

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 3

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

VIDEOS

'Happy Chhath Puja': Actress Akshara Singh extends greetings4:30

'Happy Chhath Puja': Actress Akshara Singh extends greetings

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Attend Adman Piyush Pandey's Last Rites0:46

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Attend Adman Piyush Pandey's...

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri3:06

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO