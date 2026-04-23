Delhi Police Nab Two In Murder And Illegal Firearm Case

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a murder case and the possession of illegal firearms, following a tip-off in the Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men for alleged involvement in a murder case.

One of the accused was found carrying an illegal firearm in Wazirpur Industrial Area.

A country-made pistol and live cartridge were recovered from one of the suspects.

The arrest helped police solve a murder case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a murder and for carrying illegal firearms, police said on Thursday.

Arrest Following Tip-Off

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Akanksha Yadav said Ritik Kumar, a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area (WPIA), was apprehended after police received information on April 20 about a person carrying an illegal firearm at Raja Park in WPIA.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team from WPIA under Ashok Vihar police station conducted a raid and identified the suspect at the spot, Yadav said.

She said the accused was chased and caught, and during his search, police recovered a country-made pistol (desi katta) with one live cartridge loaded in its barrel.

Investigation Uncovers Murder Link

Yadav said an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Ashok Vihar police station, and Ritik Kumar was arrested in the case.

During the investigation, they found that Ritik was also involved in a murder case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, she said.

Yadav said his arrest helped police work out the murder case, following which co-accused Kunal, a resident of Bhalaswa Village, was also arrested.

Further investigation is underway, Yadav added.

Possession of illegal firearms is a criminal offence under the Arms Act. In India, such cases are investigated by local police, who file a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct investigations leading to potential charges and trials in court.