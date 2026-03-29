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Accused Thief Recaptured After Police Encounter in Jhansi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 14:47 IST

An accused thief who escaped from police custody in Jhansi after being arrested for theft was recaptured after a shootout with police, highlighting the challenges of law enforcement and security.

Key Points

  • Accused thief Nadeem, 19, was recaptured in Jhansi after escaping police custody during a medical examination.
  • Nadeem opened fire on police during a vehicle check, leading to a brief exchange of fire.
  • Nadeem sustained a bullet injury to the leg and was subsequently arrested and hospitalised.
  • The accused had previously escaped from the district hospital on March 16 after being arrested for theft.
  • Nadeem, a resident of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, has over half a dozen criminal cases registered against him.

A theft accused, who had escaped police custody during a medical examination, was arrested after a brief encounter in Jhansi on Sunday, officials said.

The accused sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

 

According to Additional SP, City, Preeti Singh, the incident occurred at midnight on March 28 when a police team from the city police station was conducting a vehicle check in the city.

After the police attempted to stop a suspicious bike rider near Nagariya Kuan, "The youth opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape," Singh said.

In retaliation, Nadeem, 19, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Datia, was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested, she said.

Police said Nadeem had escaped from the district hospital on March 16 while undergoing a medical examination after his arrest in connection with a theft case under the city police station area.

He has over half a dozen criminal cases already registered against him, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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