Accused Thief Recaptured After Police Encounter in Jhansi

An accused thief who escaped from police custody in Jhansi after being arrested for theft was recaptured after a shootout with police, highlighting the challenges of law enforcement and security.

Key Points Accused thief Nadeem, 19, was recaptured in Jhansi after escaping police custody during a medical examination.

Nadeem opened fire on police during a vehicle check, leading to a brief exchange of fire.

Nadeem sustained a bullet injury to the leg and was subsequently arrested and hospitalised.

The accused had previously escaped from the district hospital on March 16 after being arrested for theft.

Nadeem, a resident of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, has over half a dozen criminal cases registered against him.

A theft accused, who had escaped police custody during a medical examination, was arrested after a brief encounter in Jhansi on Sunday, officials said.

The accused sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

According to Additional SP, City, Preeti Singh, the incident occurred at midnight on March 28 when a police team from the city police station was conducting a vehicle check in the city.

After the police attempted to stop a suspicious bike rider near Nagariya Kuan, "The youth opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape," Singh said.

In retaliation, Nadeem, 19, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Datia, was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested, she said.

Police said Nadeem had escaped from the district hospital on March 16 while undergoing a medical examination after his arrest in connection with a theft case under the city police station area.

He has over half a dozen criminal cases already registered against him, officials said.