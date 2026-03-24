Delhi Police Nab Wanted Robber After Gunfight

A notorious armed robbery suspect, wanted in connection with an Rs 85 lakh heist and a previous murder, was apprehended by Delhi police after a dramatic shootout, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajay alias Kaliya, wanted in an Rs 85 lakh armed robbery case, was arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police.

The suspect is allegedly the leader of a criminal gang and was the main conspirator in the Shastri Park robbery.

During the arrest, Ajay opened fire on the police, with one bullet hitting an officer's bulletproof jacket.

Police retaliated, injuring Ajay in the leg, and recovered an illegal pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen scooter.

Ajay has a history of involvement in robbery, murder, theft, and Arms Act violations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A man wanted in an Rs 85 lakh armed robbery case of Shastri Park and linked to a previous murder case was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in central Delhi's IP Estate area, police said on Tuesday.

Ajay alias Kaliya (34), a resident of Usmanpur, allegedly led a small gang of four to five criminals and was the main conspirator in the robbery case, they said.

Acting on specific inputs received around 10 pm on March 23, police laid a trap near the Rose Garden service road on MG Road, where the accused was expected to arrive around midnight on a scooter to meet associates and possibly commit another crime.

At around 12.22 am, he was spotted approaching the spot on a grey scooter. When signalled to stop, he attempted to flee but was cornered by the police team, a senior police officer said.

The Arrest and Shootout

"On being surrounded, the accused abandoned his scooter and opened fire at the police team with intent to kill, firing multiple rounds," a senior officer said. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of an inspector, narrowly averting injury.

Police retaliated in self-defence, firing at the accused's legs, after which he was overpowered and apprehended. He sustained a gunshot injury in the leg and was shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment under police supervision.

An illegal pistol, live cartridges and empty shells were recovered from his possession. The scooter used by him was found to be stolen from the Malviya Nagar area, police said, adding that a mobile phone was also seized.

Suspect's Criminal History

Police said Ajay is a habitual offender involved in multiple cases of robbery, murder, theft and Arms Act violations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A fresh case has been registered at the IP Estate police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, and efforts are underway to trace his associates and establish his involvement in other cases, they added.