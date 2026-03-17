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Home  » News » UP constables suspended after theft accused escapes during medical check-up

UP constables suspended after theft accused escapes during medical check-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 19:49 IST

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In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, two police constables face suspension after a theft suspect, apprehended with stolen goods, cleverly escaped custody during a medical examination, triggering a widespread search operation.

Key Points

  • Two constables in Jhansi, UP, have been suspended following the escape of a theft accused from police custody.
  • The accused, Deepak alias Sanjay Jatav, and Nadeem were arrested after an encounter and were found to be in possession of stolen jewellery and cash.
  • Nadeem escaped while being taken for a medical examination at the District Hospital.
  • A search operation has been launched to locate the absconding accused, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Two constables have been suspended after a theft accused, apprehended during an encounter, escaped from their custody while he was being taken for a medical examination, police said.

According to the police, Deepak alias Sanjay Jatav (31), a resident of Bijoli, Gwalior (MP), and Nadeem (19), a resident of the Hardaul area, Datia (MP), were arrested on Monday morning near Nagariya Kuan following an encounter.

 

Stolen jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 6 lakh were allegedly recovered from their possession.

The Escape

In the afternoon, police personnel took both accused to the District Hospital for a medical examination. However, during this process, the accused Nadeem managed to outwit the police personnel present at the scene and fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Investigation and Search

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy on Monday night suspended the two constables who were assigned the custody of the accused, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police personnel set up blockades on various routes across the city and launched a search operation for the absconding accused. However, he could not be traced.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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