HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase

Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 15:48 IST

x

A 20-year-old man has been rescued in Jhansi, India, and his kidnappers arrested after a dramatic police encounter, bringing an end to the ransom ordeal.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man was rescued in Jhansi after being kidnapped for ransom.
  • Police arrested four suspects, including two juveniles, following a brief encounter.
  • The kidnappers demanded ₹2 lakh from the victim's family for his release.
  • The victim was kidnapped after a vehicle collision and abduction by armed individuals.
  • Police recovered the vehicle used in the crime and an illegal firearm.

A 20-year-old man, who had been kidnapped, was rescued on Monday, with the arrest of four accused, including two juveniles, after a brief encounter, officials said.

The accused later demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the victim's family for his release, they said.

 

Police arrested Arun Yadav (25), Harsh Yadav (20), a resident of Bargaon, and two juveniles in connection with the case. Another accused, Rajat Rai of Bhander, managed to flee, and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

SHO Nawabad Ravi Srivastava said the incident occurred on Saturday night when Raj Pathak was returning home from a function with two friends on a motorcycle.

Near the Exam Building in the Nawabad area, a red Thar without a number plate rammed into their motorcycle, causing them to fall.

Soon after, Arun, a resident of Babri village in Chirgaon, along with his associates, allegedly fired in the air and forcibly kidnapped Pathak in the vehicle, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Arun and three to four unidentified persons under relevant sections and launched a search operation.

A reward of Rs 15,000 had also been announced.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused on Paramedical Road at around 2 am on Monday, and after an encounter, Pathak was rescued safely, the SHO said.

Police also recovered the Thar vehicle used in the crime and an illegal firearm from the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Five-year-old rescued after abduction from Prayagraj village
Rivalry Turns Deadly: Arrests Made in Jahangirpuri Murder Case
Rivalry Turns Deadly: Arrests Made in Jahangirpuri Murder Case
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
Delhi Collection Agent Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Launch Manhunt
Delhi Collection Agent Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Launch Manhunt
Court Acquits Two Men in 2018 Attempted Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

'AI is playing major role in ongoing conflict': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan1:27

'AI is playing major role in ongoing conflict': CDS Gen...

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's conference at Siruganur2:48

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO