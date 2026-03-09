Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase

A 20-year-old man has been rescued in Jhansi, India, and his kidnappers arrested after a dramatic police encounter, bringing an end to the ransom ordeal.

A 20-year-old man, who had been kidnapped, was rescued on Monday, with the arrest of four accused, including two juveniles, after a brief encounter, officials said.

The accused later demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the victim's family for his release, they said.

Police arrested Arun Yadav (25), Harsh Yadav (20), a resident of Bargaon, and two juveniles in connection with the case. Another accused, Rajat Rai of Bhander, managed to flee, and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

SHO Nawabad Ravi Srivastava said the incident occurred on Saturday night when Raj Pathak was returning home from a function with two friends on a motorcycle.

Near the Exam Building in the Nawabad area, a red Thar without a number plate rammed into their motorcycle, causing them to fall.

Soon after, Arun, a resident of Babri village in Chirgaon, along with his associates, allegedly fired in the air and forcibly kidnapped Pathak in the vehicle, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Arun and three to four unidentified persons under relevant sections and launched a search operation.

A reward of Rs 15,000 had also been announced.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused on Paramedical Road at around 2 am on Monday, and after an encounter, Pathak was rescued safely, the SHO said.

Police also recovered the Thar vehicle used in the crime and an illegal firearm from the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.