Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run

A man wanted for murder and robbery in Bihar was apprehended in Delhi after a joint operation by Delhi and Bihar Police, ending a five-month manhunt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Babul Kumar, wanted in a Bihar murder and robbery case, was arrested in Delhi after evading capture for five months.

The case involves the death of a delivery agent who was allegedly shot during a robbery attempt in Bihar.

Bihar Police collaborated with Delhi Police to locate and apprehend Babul Kumar in the Kirari area.

The accused had been living in Kirari, Delhi, working as a welder while concealing his identity.

A man wanted in a Bihar murder case, who was absconding for nearly five months, was apprehended from outer Delhi's Kirari area in a joint operation by the Delhi and Bihar Police, officials said on Sunday.

A case of murder and robbery was registered against Babul Kumar at Mahindwara police station in Bihar on August 29 last year, they said.

Police said the case pertains to the killing of a 35-year-old delivery agent, Rahul Kumar, who was allegedly shot dead while resisting a robbery attempt.

"Rahul was returning from work when Babul and his associates attempted to rob him. When he resisted, the accused allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot before fleeing," police said.

Following the incident, the accused managed to evade arrest and later fled to Delhi, police said.

The Arrest Operation

"On Thursday, a team from Bihar Police reached Delhi after receiving inputs that Babul was hiding somewhere in the city. However, they were unable to locate his exact hideout and sought assistance from the Crime Branch to track him down," they said.

A joint team carried out extensive searches in Kirari and nearby areas based on technical surveillance and human intelligence. After sustained efforts, the accused was finally traced to a building in the Ratan Vihar area of Kirari Suleman Nagar.

During a raid conducted in the early hours of Friday, Babul allegedly attempted to hide inside a bathroom on the top floor of the building.

The accused had been living in Kirari for the past several months and was working as a welder while concealing his identity. He was later handed over to the Bihar Police. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.