Delhi robbery mastermind arrested after police encounter

A man wanted for armed robbery and linked to a murder has been arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man wanted for masterminding an armed robbery in Shastri Park, Delhi, has been arrested.

The suspect is also linked to a previous murder case and led a gang of four to five criminals.

The arrest followed a brief exchange of fire with police in the IP Estate area of central Delhi.

The accused has a criminal history and is believed to have been the head of a gang involved in robberies and other crimes.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend other gang members and establish the suspect's involvement in other cases.

A wanted man accused of masterminding an armed robbery in Shastri Park in February and also linked to a previous murder case was arrested after a brief encounter in central Delhi's IP Estate area on Tuesday, police said.

The man allegedly led a small gang of four to five criminals. Acting on a tip-off, the team laid a trap in the central district area, where he was intercepted, they said.

When he spotted the police, he allegedly attempted to evade arrest and a brief exchange of fire took place, following which he was overpowered and apprehended.

Investigation Details

Police said the accused has a criminal history and was previously involved in a murder case. He is believed to have been operating as the head of a small but active gang involved in robberies and other crimes in parts of Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the gang and to establish his involvement in other criminal cases, police added.