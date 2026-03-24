HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi robbery mastermind arrested after police encounter

Delhi robbery mastermind arrested after police encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 09:58 IST

A man wanted for armed robbery and linked to a murder has been arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man wanted for masterminding an armed robbery in Shastri Park, Delhi, has been arrested.
  • The suspect is also linked to a previous murder case and led a gang of four to five criminals.
  • The arrest followed a brief exchange of fire with police in the IP Estate area of central Delhi.
  • The accused has a criminal history and is believed to have been the head of a gang involved in robberies and other crimes.
  • Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend other gang members and establish the suspect's involvement in other cases.

A wanted man accused of masterminding an armed robbery in Shastri Park in February and also linked to a previous murder case was arrested after a brief encounter in central Delhi's IP Estate area on Tuesday, police said.

The man allegedly led a small gang of four to five criminals. Acting on a tip-off, the team laid a trap in the central district area, where he was intercepted, they said.

 

When he spotted the police, he allegedly attempted to evade arrest and a brief exchange of fire took place, following which he was overpowered and apprehended.

Investigation Details

Police said the accused has a criminal history and was previously involved in a murder case. He is believed to have been operating as the head of a small but active gang involved in robberies and other crimes in parts of Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the gang and to establish his involvement in other criminal cases, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Man wanted in robbery, firing cases arrested in Delhi
Man wanted in robbery, firing cases arrested in Delhi
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider
Man Arrested in Connection with Delhi Firing, Extortion Plot
Man Arrested in Connection with Delhi Firing, Extortion Plot
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma Applauds Aditya Dhar2:59

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma...

Randhawa Case: 'Arrest Them or I'll Die' - Family's Ultimatum12:16

Randhawa Case: 'Arrest Them or I'll Die' - Family's...

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia0:32

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO