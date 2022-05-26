The Many Faces of War in Ukraine

IMAGE: Canadian artist Ivanka Siolkowsky paints flowers and butterflies around the many bullet and shrapnel holes in the war torn suburb of Bucha.

Silolkowsky is of Ukrainian descent and initially left Toronto at the beginning of the Russian invasion to help with refugees at the Polish border eventually volunteering to help in Bucha.

She painted her first flower around a bullet hole after speaking to a resident who said, 'The bullet holes in my fence remind me of all that I've lost' which gave her the idea. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images