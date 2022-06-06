Russian Missiles Hit Kyiv First Time Since April

For the first time since April, Russia fired missiles at Kyiv.

According to one newspaper report, Tu-95 strategic bombers fired missiles from the Caspian Sea, located more than 1,000 miles from the Ukrainian capital.

'Today's missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal -- kill as many as possible,' Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, was quoted as saying in The Times newspaper in Britain.

The Times reported, 'One of the missiles flew "critically low" over a major nuclear power plant 200 miles south of Kyiv, Ukraine's State-run nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said. The Pivdennoukrainska nuclear plant is the country's second largest.'

'"[Russia's armed forces] still do not understand that even the smallest fragment of a missile that hits a working power unit can cause a nuclear catastrophe and radiation leak," the firm warned,' The Times reported.

The Russian military continued to pound other Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donbas and Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

100 Ukrainian soldiers are reported to be dying every day of the war, with hundreds more wounded.

Ukraine has urgently sought weapons, but the flow of US and European armaments seem to lack the numbers provided early in the war for fear that these missiles and guns could strike targets inside Russia, giving Vladmir Putin the pretext he needs to attack Europe.

Please click on the images for glimpses of annihilation, chaos but vigilant Ukraine.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after missile strikes in Kyiv, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian railway site severely damaged by Russian missiles on June 5, 2022 in Kyiv's Darnytsia district.

Four Russian missiles hit the site early on Sunday morning with a fifth rocket landing in woodland close by.

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: Seri, head of the blacksmith department, at the Darnytsia car repair plant in Kyiv, which was badly damaged by Russian missile strikes, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Another view of the Darnytsia car repair plant in Kyiv after it was hit by Russian missiles, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier carries a next generation light anti-tank weapon on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donbas region, June 5, 2022, where fierce battles rage between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ready to fire the anti-tank weapon.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher near Bakhmut in the Donbas region, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs on an arm of a fellow Ukrainian at a meeting in Zaporizhzhia region, June 5, 2022 with refugees from Mariupol.

The southern port city of Mariupol is now controlled by pro-Russian forces.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian child refugees from Mariupol, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The Ukrainian president with Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia region, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy surveys a position held by Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia region, June 5, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone shot, June 4, 2022, of the Kharkiv national stadium at Kharkiv University destroyed by Russian attacks.

Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com