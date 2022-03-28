News
Rediff.com  » News » The Wages Of Putin's War

By Rediff News Bureau
March 28, 2022 13:54 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukrainians are coping with the ruthless daily Russian bombing and shelling.

IMAGE: Residents walk near a fallen electricity pylon and an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lyubov Ostranitsa, 76, and Svetlana Mechetnaya, 60, who have sought refuge in the basement of a damaged apartment building in besieged Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at the front line in the north Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks along a trench on the front line in the north Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks his mobile phone in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A fire is seen after Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed houses in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Anti-tank barricades in downtown Odesa. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive
SEE: Wounded In Russian Hellfire
A Month Later, Ukrainians Won't Bow Down
Rajasthan Royals take on SRH in battle of equals
Suvendhu among 5 MLAs suspended from WB assembly
RBI won't buy or sell dollars till Re falls below 75
Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?
The War Against Coronavirus

SEE: The Russian Siege Of Ukraine

Russians Rain Hellfire On Ukraine

