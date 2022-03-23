Russians Rain Hellfire On Ukraine

As Russia's advance on Kyiv has stalled, the Ukrainian capital continues to be bludgeoned by Russian missiles and shellfire.

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on February 24.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the bombed regions of Kyiv, Sievierodonetsk and Derhachi.

IMAGE: Police officers walk at the site of a bombing at a shopping centre in Kyiv.

Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A rescue worker at the bombed shopping centre.

Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter at the bombed shopping centre.

Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged checkout tills inside the bombed shopping centre.

Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: The aftermath of a missile strike at a shopping mall in Kyiv.

Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

IMAGE: A warehouse damaged by Russian shelling in Sievierodonetsk.

Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A man picks up a baby shoe from the debris of a home destroyed by shelling in Derhachi.

Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com