Rediff.com  » News » A Month Later, Ukrainians Won't Bow Down

A Month Later, Ukrainians Won't Bow Down

By Rediff News Bureau
March 24, 2022 08:41 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the dogged Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, which enters its first month today, March 24.

 

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces check a man as they patrol during a long curfew in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army at the Lviv Polytechnic National University. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People prepare sandbags to defend Odessa, the city on the coast Vladimir Putin covets. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man clears rubble at a damaged psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv after it was hit in a military strike. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars drive past a recent painted mural in Krakow, Poland, featuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photograph: Omar Marques/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A refugee from Ukraine displays a passport before being allowed to cross the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States to seek asylum. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
