A Month Later, Ukrainians Won't Bow Down

Please click on the images for glimpses of the dogged Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, which enters its first month today, March 24.

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces check a man as they patrol during a long curfew in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army at the Lviv Polytechnic National University. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: People prepare sandbags to defend Odessa, the city on the coast Vladimir Putin covets. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A man clears rubble at a damaged psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv after it was hit in a military strike. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars drive past a recent painted mural in Krakow, Poland, featuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photograph: Omar Marques/Getty Images

IMAGE: A refugee from Ukraine displays a passport before being allowed to cross the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States to seek asylum. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com