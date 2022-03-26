The Russian Siege Of Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles past local residents in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured vehicle with the symbol 'Z' painted on its side in Mariupol.
Though the Russian alphabet does not have the letter 'Z', Vladimir Putin's defence ministry informed its followers on Instagram that the 'Z' painted on Russian army tanks and military vehicles during the war in Ukraine is 'an abbreviation of the Russian phrase 'for victory' (za pobedu in Latin letters)', according to The Spectator magazine.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops stand guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A photograph shot from a drone captures a long queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid near a damaged store of the wholesaler Metro in Mariupol.
Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents push carts after receiving humanitarian aid from a damaged store in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainians charge their mobile devices as residents queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Russian missile embedded in the ground in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters
IMAGE: A house burns after Russian shelling in the village of Rakivshchyna, near Kyiv.
Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Natalia, 32, her son Micha, 9, and his grandmother Evdokia, 68, stand in front of a damaged building after a Russian military strike hit their neighbourhood in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
