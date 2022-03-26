News
Rediff.com  » News » The Russian Siege Of Ukraine

The Russian Siege Of Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
March 26, 2022 10:29 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles past local residents in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured vehicle with the symbol 'Z' painted on its side in Mariupol.
Though the Russian alphabet does not have the letter 'Z', Vladimir Putin's defence ministry informed its followers on Instagram that the 'Z' painted on Russian army tanks and military vehicles during the war in Ukraine is 'an abbreviation of the Russian phrase 'for victory' (za pobedu in Latin letters)', according to The Spectator magazine.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops stand guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photograph shot from a drone captures a long queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid near a damaged store of the wholesaler Metro in Mariupol.
Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents push carts after receiving humanitarian aid from a damaged store in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainians charge their mobile devices as residents queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian missile embedded in the ground in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A house burns after Russian shelling in the village of Rakivshchyna, near Kyiv.
Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Natalia, 32, her son Micha, 9, and his grandmother Evdokia, 68, stand in front of a damaged building after a Russian military strike hit their neighbourhood in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
