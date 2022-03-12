News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Ukrainians Battle On

The Ukrainians Battle On

By Rediff News Bureau
March 12, 2022 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the grit and determination of Ukrainian soldiers.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes sanctuary from a helicopter airstrike in a trench near Demydiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend Kyiv. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed tanks on the outskirts of Brovary. Photograph: Azov/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers drive off in a Russian tank they captured after fighting with Russian troops outside Brovary, near Kyiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian armed forces go through belongings of Russian soldiers left behind after Ukrainian forces routed their armoured vehicles. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks past barricades set outside the entrance of the Odessa National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers stand guard behind a barricade with the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatrein the background. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?
A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv
A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv
The Devastation In Ukraine
The Devastation In Ukraine
Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National
Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
4 terrorists killed in 3 separate encounters in J-K
4 terrorists killed in 3 separate encounters in J-K
Moved 12k US troops along borders with Russia: Biden
Moved 12k US troops along borders with Russia: Biden
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Beware, Putin's Tanks!

Beware, Putin's Tanks!

Russian Tanks Destroyed In Ukraine

Russian Tanks Destroyed In Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances