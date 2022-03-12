The Ukrainians Battle On

Please click on the images for glimpses from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the grit and determination of Ukrainian soldiers.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes sanctuary from a helicopter airstrike in a trench near Demydiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend Kyiv. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed tanks on the outskirts of Brovary. Photograph: Azov/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers drive off in a Russian tank they captured after fighting with Russian troops outside Brovary, near Kyiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian armed forces go through belongings of Russian soldiers left behind after Ukrainian forces routed their armoured vehicles. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks past barricades set outside the entrance of the Odessa National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers stand guard behind a barricade with the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatrein the background. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com