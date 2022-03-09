Russian Tanks Destroyed In Ukraine

Two weeks have passed since Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With an army eight times the size of the Ukrainian army, it was expected to be a swift military operation for the Russian army.

Fifteen days later, the Russians are far from capturing Kyiv or another major Ukrainian city.

Russian casualties have mounted; its fighter planes and helicopters have been shot down, and the relentless shelling of Ukrainian cities and towns have not compelled the Ukrainian people to yield, to surrender.

Goliath, it appears, has yet to subdue David.

Please click on the images to view Russian reverses in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks in Ukraine's Sumy region, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers inspect ammunition from destroyed military vehicles in the Sumy region, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A charred Russian tank and captured tanks in the Sumy region, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at a forward position on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village near Kyiv, March 8, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers arrive to reinforce a forward position on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A destroyed military vehicle in the Sumy region, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers place sandbags on a barricade in Odessa, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com