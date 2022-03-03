The Devastation In Ukraine

Please click on the images for scenes across Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
IMAGE: Women walk among the remains of residential buildings destroyed by shelling. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier on a street in the village of Yasnohorodka, Kyiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: Locals repair broken windows of a residential building damaged by shelling in Zhytomyr. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi
IMAGE: An armoured vehicle burns after shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka, Kyiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: Men use sheets of plywood to cover windows of a hospital following Russian shelling. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A local resident shows spikes nails to puncture Russian vehicles produced by volunteers to defend Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters
IMAGE: People walk on a partially destroyed bridge in Bucha in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV
IMAGE: People walk past a destroyed vehicle on a road in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV
IMAGE: Flags of various countries are seen through a window of a damaged building in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV
IMAGE: Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend their homes. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com