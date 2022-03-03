News
Rediff.com  » News » The Devastation In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
March 03, 2022 16:07 IST
Please click on the images for scenes across Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

 

IMAGE: Women walk among the remains of residential buildings destroyed by shelling. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier on a street in the village of Yasnohorodka, Kyiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals repair broken windows of a residential building damaged by shelling in Zhytomyr. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi

 

IMAGE: An armoured vehicle burns after shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka, Kyiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men use sheets of plywood to cover windows of a hospital following Russian shelling. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A local resident shows spikes nails to puncture Russian vehicles produced by volunteers to defend Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk on a partially destroyed bridge in Bucha in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV

 

IMAGE: People walk past a destroyed vehicle on a road in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV

 

IMAGE: Flags of various countries are seen through a window of a damaged building in this image taken from video. Photograph: Reuters via Reuters TV

 

IMAGE: Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend their homes. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
The World Weeps With Ukraine
Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War
Destruction In Ukraine
All eyes on Varanasi as Modi launches blitzkrieg
Never thought I'll play 100 Tests: Kohli
Finally, Bengal Guv summons assembly at 2 pm on Mar 7
Govt puts out 'how to remain safe in war zone' videos
The War Against Coronavirus

Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails

