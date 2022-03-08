How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?

Ukrainians from the eastern and central parts of the country have increasingly fled to the country's western cities, that have so far been considered safer, as Russian forces advance toward Kyiv from three sides.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Russian assault on Ukraine, March 7, 2022.

IMAGE: Residents of Irpin flee heavy fighting via a destroyed bridge as Russian forces entered the city.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man carries his dog as he flees fighting in Irpin via a destroyed bridge after Russian forces entered the city.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces stands guard in central Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the public are given weapons training at the Solonka administration building in Lviv.

Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv.

Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv.

Photograph: social media/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of what Ukraine's armed forces say is a downed Russian jet crashing in flames in Kharkiv.

Photograph: Ground Forces of Ukraine Armed Forces/Screen grab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A fire engine extinguishes fire at an oil depot that Ukraine says was caused by Russian strikes in the Zhytomyr region.

Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Screen grab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire fighters continue their efforts to extinguish the fire in Zhytomyr.

Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Screen grab/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com