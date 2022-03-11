Beware, Putin's Tanks!

Please click on the images for glimpses of how the Ukrainian territorial defence forces's latest recruits are prepping for combat.

IMAGE: A recruit disguised as a tree wields a rifle during a training session in a public park in Kyiv.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: New members of the territorial defence forces wait for the exercises to begin.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Instructors conduct military training for the latest members of the territorial defence forces.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The recruits learn how to use weapons.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: An instructor holds an AT4 anti-tank launcher during the training.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An instructor shows the recruits how to operate an NLAW anti-tank launcher.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An instructor guides the recruits on the operations of an NLAW anti-tank launcher.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: New members learn to operate an NLAW anti-tank launcher.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An instructor shows the recruits how to use the NLAW anti-tank launcher when they spot a Russian tank.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The recruits learn first aid during the training session.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Volunteers cook food to feed soldiers and civilians at a roadside camp close to the north eastern frontline.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com