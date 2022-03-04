News
Rediff.com  » News » A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv

A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv

By Rediff News Bureau
March 04, 2022 17:55 IST
Farewells and goodbyes. Always said in the hope that we will meet again.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine and bombs pounding its cities and the increasing civilian casualties, have made goodbyes so much more emotional. And final.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it has recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The UN says the fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing the country, a number that is already the swiftest exodus of refugees this century and one that could soon skyrocket even further.

Uprooted from everything and everyone familiar to them and planted in an unfamiliar country with only a suitcase and the clothes on their back -- Ukranian refugees are streaming into Poland, Romania and Hungary.

These poignant images of tearful embraces, faces pressed against a window, a hand reaching out for a fleeting brush of a loved one, is the story of the Ukrainian people now.

Please click on the images for glimpses of people fleeing Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: People arrive at Kyiv central train station to take an evacuation train to Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait to board a train, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mother and child wait to board the train, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl reacts during an air raid siren as people wait to board the train, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hustle to get in the train, March 1, 2022.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Two men help a lady to board the train, March 3, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People rush to board the train before it pulls out, March 3, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People look out from the train as they say goodbye to their relatives, March 3, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Goodbye, till we meet again. March 3, 2022.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
