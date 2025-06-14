The Tyrant And His Warship

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un attended the re-launch of a 5,000-ton destroyer that had partially capsized in May, calling the accident a 'criminal act' and vowing to strengthen the country's naval power.
He announced plans to build two more destroyers next year and emphasised increasing North Korea's maritime presence in the Pacific to counter US and allied forces.
Several officials were detained over the failed launch, and a shipyard worker died during the repair effort.
Satellite imagery suggests the damage to the ship was minor, though the status of its missile systems remains unclear.
Analysts warn the naval buildup could complicate regional missile defence.
