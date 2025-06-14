HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Tyrant And His Warship

REDIFF NEWS
June 14, 2025 16:32 IST

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae at the launch ceremony of a warship that had been damaged on its first attempt to launch in Rajin, North Korea, June 12, 2025 in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, here and below. All photographs: KCNA via Reuters

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un attended the re-launch of a 5,000-ton destroyer that had partially capsized in May, calling the accident a 'criminal act' and vowing to strengthen the country's naval power.

He announced plans to build two more destroyers next year and emphasised increasing North Korea's maritime presence in the Pacific to counter US and allied forces.

Several officials were detained over the failed launch, and a shipyard worker died during the repair effort.

Satellite imagery suggests the damage to the ship was minor, though the status of its missile systems remains unclear.

Analysts warn the naval buildup could complicate regional missile defence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un with the ship's crew.

 

 

IMAGE: North Korea observers believe Kim Jong Un wants daughter Kim Ju Ae to be his successor.

 

IMAGE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the launch ceremony of the warship.

 

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un on board the warship that had been damaged on its first attempt to launch.

 

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un inspects military factories, June 13, 2025, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kim Ju Ae is always around her father.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
