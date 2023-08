North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Korean People's Army's naval command, accompanied by his daughter.

Kim asked his navy to be prepared for an invasion as the US and its allies, Japan and South Korea, held military exercises which he described as attempts to provoke nuclear war.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un at the Korean People's Army's naval command. All Photographs: North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com