Glimpses from the military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of North Korea's army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

IMAGE: Is that North Korea's next ruler?

Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae with her dad and mom Ri Sol Ju. All photographs: North Korea's Korean Central News Agency/Reuters

IMAGE: Father and daughter walk hand in hand.

IMAGE: Kim receives a guard of honour.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un at the parade.

IMAGE: A bouquet for the tyrant.

IMAGE: Can anyone in the crowd dare to point that the emperor has no clothes?

IMAGE: A missile displayed during the parade.

IMAGE: Kim watches missiles displayed at the parade.

IMAGE: No one knows if the missiles are real or make believe.

IMAGE: Armoured vehicles take part in the parade.

IMAGE: The accent was on missiles to convey to the US, Japan and, of course, South Korea that Kim can strike wherever and whenever he wants to.

IMAGE: Troops in camouflage take part in the parade.

IMAGE: Troops hold banners highlighting North Korean leaders of the past as they march.

IMAGE: Soldiers look to Kim as they march past the saluting base.

IMAGE: A colourful view of the military parade.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com