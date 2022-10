By Rediff News Bureau

North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un was present at a missile launch on Monday, October 10, 2022.

IMAGE: The missile is launched. All photographs: Korean Central News Agency/North Korea/Reuters

IMAGE: The missile takes off.

IMAGE: The missile en route to its target.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un at the launch.

IMAGE: The North Korean dictator oversees the military drill.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un in conversation with military personnel.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com