North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un's fascination with missile tests continued after he and his daughter Kim Ju Ae watched at least six short-range missiles being fired at a fire assault drill.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae watch the fire assault drill. All Photographs: North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

IMAGE: Kim watches the fire assault drill.

IMAGE: Viewe of the fire assault drill here and below.

