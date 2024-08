North Korean leader Kim Jong Un monitored a performance test of indigenously developed suicide drones at the Drone Institute of North Korea's Academy of Defence Sciences at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

IMAGE: A target tank explodes during a performance test of the suicide drones. All photographs: KCNA/Reuters

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un oversees the performance test, here and below.

IMAGE: Kim visits construction sites at the Drone Institute, here and below.

