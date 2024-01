Last updated on: January 22, 2024 21:58 IST

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Saisuresh Sivaswamy capture glimpses of the Ram temple during their visit to the shrine on Monday evening.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the temple premises late on Monday evening.

Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Cameras come out to photograph the Lord.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com