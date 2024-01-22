Dance And Music In Ayodhya

From the grounds of the Ram Janmabhoomi, the Rampath, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com captures scenes from the celebrations.

IMAGE: Students from Ayodhya perform Awadhi folk dance on Rampath.

IMAGE: A different folk dance from Awadh, the Badhawa, which is performed at auspicious ceremonies.

IMAGE: Students dancing the Badhawa.

IMAGE: Visitors throng around the performers with their cell phones and the performers gracefully posed for all.

IMAGE: The teacher of this dance form: Sangeeta Ahuja

IMAGE: Men too adorned the platforms along Rampath, the avenue leading to the temple gates.

IMAGE: This instrument with antlers tied to it is called the Singhada informs the performer, who hails from Sonbhadra.

IMAGE: Another drummer poses for the cameras.

IMAGE: Performers from Uttarakhand. Around 200 artistes showcase the traditions of the country.

IMAGE: Some even dressed as peacocks.

IMAGE: And it's not just the performers who are being clicked.

IMAGE: The visitors are also captured by the performers on their camera phones.

IMAGE: And as the locals and visitors wait patiently to get a glimpse of the visiting VVIPs...

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh police personnel keeps a watchful eye from the rooftops.

IMAGE: The UP police and Rapid Action Force provide the security cordon around the temple.

IMAGE: Anti Terrorism Squad personnel too are in full force.

IMAGE: To ensure that everyone is safe.