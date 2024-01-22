News
Rediff.com  » News » On The Way To The Ram Mandir...

On The Way To The Ram Mandir...

By SAISURESH SIVASWAMY
Last updated on: January 22, 2024 12:28 IST
Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com captures glimpses of the activity around the Ram temple on his iPhone 14 Pro.

 

IMAGE: A traffic jam of VIPs heading to the Ram temple on Rampath, Ayodhya, on Monday morning.

 

IMAGE: As VIPs stream in at the temple gate the first casualty is the media which gets pushed back. We almost managed to squeeze in to the temple but for an alert security guard who made out our passes were not VIP, but media.

 

IMAGE: Kadi nazar (strict surveillance) being kept from the rooftop on Rampath.

 

IMAGE: Ayodhya awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at the temple.

 

IMAGE: People wait to catch a glimpse of Modiji.

 

IMAGE: A song and dance to ease the wait.

 

IMAGE: Another performance on Rampath to engage the crowds.

 

IMAGE: Look who's come for the pran pratishtha.

 

IMAGE: Getting a bird's eye view of the goings-on at Rampath.

 

IMAGE: Kevlar vests on the standby.

 

IMAGE: Shops start opening slowly on Rampath. We managed to find a bhojnalaya open for a quick breakfast of Alu Parathas.

 

IMAGE: An eatery doing brisk business on Rampath.

 

IMAGE: Time for quick pravachan on Rampath.

 

IMAGE: Another performance at Rampath.

 

IMAGE: A sprinkler tanker with a smog gun winds its way down Rampath, in case you are wondering how the dust level is being kept down.

 

IMAGE: The beat is on.

 

SAISURESH SIVASWAMY / Rediff.com
 
