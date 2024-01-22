Ayodhya's Cultural Shows A Hat Tip To S S Rajamouli

In Baahubali, the king's coronation is accompanied by myriad dances and other cultural shows.

As Ayodhya awaits its prince's return, a slew of dance programmes showcasing the cultural mosaic of India are being held across Dharmpath, in a hat tip of sorts to Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli, Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com observes on his way to Ram Mandir. All photographs and video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Many, if not all, of these folk dance forms are little known beyond the states' own boundaries, and have picked to expose them to a whole new audience and popularise them.

How many of us have heard of a dance called Dhobia from Azamgarh (above), in which the men dress up as women?

Or seen the Badhwa folk dance from the Awadh region?

The cultural performances on Dharmpath and Rampath for the consecration of the Ram temple represent the diversity of India and put the spotlight on unknown art forms from the country.

Watch the video to see more about them.