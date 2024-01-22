News
Ayodhya's Cultural Shows A Hat Tip To S S Rajamouli

Ayodhya's Cultural Shows A Hat Tip To S S Rajamouli

By SAISURESH SIVASWAMY, RAJESH KARKERA
January 22, 2024 15:47 IST
In Baahubali, the king's coronation is accompanied by myriad dances and other cultural shows.

As Ayodhya awaits its prince's return, a slew of dance programmes showcasing the cultural mosaic of India are being held across Dharmpath, in a hat tip of sorts to Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli, Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com observes on his way to Ram Mandir. All photographs and video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Artists on Dharampath

Many, if not all, of these folk dance forms are little known beyond the states' own boundaries, and have picked to expose them to a whole new audience and popularise them.

Dhobia dancers from Azamgarh

How many of us have heard of a dance called Dhobia from Azamgarh (above), in which the men dress up as women?

Dancers from Awadh

Or seen the Badhwa folk dance from the Awadh region?

The cultural performances on Dharmpath and Rampath for the consecration of the Ram temple represent the diversity of India and put the spotlight on unknown art forms from the country.

Watch the video to see more about them.

SAISURESH SIVASWAMY, RAJESH KARKERA
 
