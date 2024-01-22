News
Modi's Reverence For Ram Lalla

Modi's Reverence For Ram Lalla

By REDIFF NEWS
January 22, 2024 19:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi was the centre of attention at the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

 

IMAGE: Modi does aarti of Ram Lalla during the pran pratishtha rituals. All photographs: Press Information Bureau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offer a lotus to Ram Lalla.

 

IMAGE: PM does sashtang dandvat pranam to Ram Lalla.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
