Modi's Reverence For Ram Lalla

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi was the centre of attention at the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.
IMAGE: Modi does aarti of Ram Lalla during the pran pratishtha rituals. All photographs: Press Information Bureau
IMAGE: Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offer a lotus to Ram Lalla.
IMAGE: PM does sashtang dandvat pranam to Ram Lalla.
