The World Weeps With Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of anti-Russia protests in different parts of the world.

IMAGE: An Ukrainian citizen living in India lights candles in New Delhi.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-Russia protest in Ankara, Turkey.

Photograph: Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against the Russian invasion in Valletta, Malta.

Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian national Maryna Shevchuk, 32, who lives and works in Spain, and her daughter Talia, 4, at an anti-war protest in Barcelona, Spain.

Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian women dressed as brides at a protest outside the Russian embassy in Mexico City.

Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

IMAGE: A rally in support of Ukraine on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: People embrace as they attend an anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in Bogota, Colombia.

Photograph: Nathalia Angarita/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania.

Photograph: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war demonstration at Human Rights Square in Vienna, Austria.

Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

IMAGE: A 'Stand with Ukraine' rally at Times Square, New York City.

Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: Children wear Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest in London.

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest in Budapest, Hungary.

Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Putin, go away from Ukraine' during a protest in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Photograph: Mayela Lopez/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest in Poznan, Poland.

Photograph: Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com