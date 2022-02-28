The World Weeps With Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of anti-Russia protests in different parts of the world.
IMAGE: An Ukrainian citizen living in India lights candles in New Delhi.
Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-Russia protest in Ankara, Turkey.
Photograph: Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters
IMAGE: A protest against the Russian invasion in Valletta, Malta.
Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian national Maryna Shevchuk, 32, who lives and works in Spain, and her daughter Talia, 4, at an anti-war protest in Barcelona, Spain.
Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian women dressed as brides at a protest outside the Russian embassy in Mexico City.
Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters
IMAGE: A rally in support of Ukraine on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
IMAGE: People embrace as they attend an anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in Bogota, Colombia.
Photograph: Nathalia Angarita/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania.
Photograph: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war demonstration at Human Rights Square in Vienna, Austria.
Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters
IMAGE: A 'Stand with Ukraine' rally at Times Square, New York City.
Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
IMAGE: Children wear Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest in London.
Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war protest in Budapest, Hungary.
Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters
IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Putin, go away from Ukraine' during a protest in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Photograph: Mayela Lopez/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war protest in Poznan, Poland.
Photograph: Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com