Rediff.com  » News » Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

By Rediff News Bureau
February 27, 2022 14:01 IST
Please click on the image for glimpses of Ukranians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries like Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Romania after Russia attacked Ukraine.

IMAGE: Anna Semyuk, 33, hugs her children at the Beregsurany border crossing in Hungary.
The children were handed on the Ukrainian side of the border by their father, who is not allowed to cross, to Nataliya Ableyeva, 58, a stranger to the family who took the children across the border and kept them safe.
Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man waiting on the Slovak side of the border reunites with a woman and a girl as people fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People comfort each other at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Ubla, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young Ukrainian girl runs to her father as she exits the border crossing with her siblings and mother after they fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Bryan Woolston/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children fleeing from Ukraine sit on luggage as they arrive at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary.
Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People trying to flee from Ukraine arrive near the border with Poland in Mostyska, Ukraine.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child stands behind a fence at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, as Polish border guards close lanes for vehicles to allow more pedestrian traffic in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person carries toys for children fleeing from Ukraine who arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainians with their pets cross the border into Romania from Ukraine at Sighetu Marmatiei Customs.
Photograph: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
