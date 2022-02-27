Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

Please click on the image for glimpses of Ukranians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries like Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Romania after Russia attacked Ukraine.
IMAGE: Anna Semyuk, 33, hugs her children at the Beregsurany border crossing in Hungary.
The children were handed on the Ukrainian side of the border by their father, who is not allowed to cross, to Nataliya Ableyeva, 58, a stranger to the family who took the children across the border and kept them safe.
Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
IMAGE: A man waiting on the Slovak side of the border reunites with a woman and a girl as people fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters
IMAGE: People comfort each other at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters
IMAGE: People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Ubla, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters
IMAGE: A young Ukrainian girl runs to her father as she exits the border crossing with her siblings and mother after they fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Bryan Woolston/Reuters
IMAGE: Children fleeing from Ukraine sit on luggage as they arrive at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary.
Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
IMAGE: People trying to flee from Ukraine arrive near the border with Poland in Mostyska, Ukraine.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
IMAGE: A child stands behind a fence at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, as Polish border guards close lanes for vehicles to allow more pedestrian traffic in Medyka, Poland.
Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters
IMAGE: A person carries toys for children fleeing from Ukraine who arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia.
Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainians with their pets cross the border into Romania from Ukraine at Sighetu Marmatiei Customs.
Photograph: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com