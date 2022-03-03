Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

Please click on the images for glimpses of homage to Naveen Shekharappa, the final year medical student who died in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

IMAGE: Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri, Karnataka, March 2, 2022.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People gather to mourn Naveen outside his residence, March 2, 2022.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students offer flower petals to Naveen's memory in Jammu, March 2, 2022.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Youth Congress members light candles in Naveen's memory in New Delhi, March 1, 2022.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A Youth Congress candle march in Naveen's memory in New Delhi, March 1, 2022.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

