Rediff.com  » News » Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

By Rediff News Bureau
March 03, 2022 11:39 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of homage to Naveen Shekharappa, the final year medical student who died in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

IMAGE: Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri, Karnataka, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People gather to mourn Naveen outside his residence, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students offer flower petals to Naveen's memory in Jammu, March 2, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Youth Congress members light candles in Naveen's memory in New Delhi, March 1, 2022.
Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Youth Congress candle march in Naveen's memory in New Delhi, March 1, 2022.
Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
'Indian embassy has forgotten us'
In Mumbai, Dar Gai Weeps For Ukraine
Russian athletes out of Beijing Paralympics
5 Asanas For Women's Health
Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married
Sanctions won't hit supply of S-400s to India: Russia
The War Against Coronavirus

