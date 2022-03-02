News
Rediff.com  » News » Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails

Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails

By Rediff News Bureau
March 02, 2022 10:15 IST
Civilians in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1, 2022, train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukranians are preparing to defend their homeland against the Russian mauraders.

IMAGE: A civilian hurl a Molotov cocktail in training.
All photographs: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: Ironically, the Molotov cocktail is named after the late Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
