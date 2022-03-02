Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails

Civilians in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1, 2022, train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukranians are preparing to defend their homeland against the Russian mauraders.

IMAGE: A civilian hurl a Molotov cocktail in training.

All photographs: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Ironically, the Molotov cocktail is named after the late Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

