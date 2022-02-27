News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Destruction In Ukraine

Destruction In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
February 27, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath after Russia attacked Kyiv, Donetsk and Kharkiv.

IMAGE: A local resident applies sticky tape to a window near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man inspects a broken window in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A teacher walks through a kindergarten, which locals said was damaged by shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fire fighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An unexploded Grad rocket is seen at a kindergarten playground in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Screen grab/Reuters TV/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand by a damaged vehicle at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A militant in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in Donetsk.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The turret of a destroyed tank is seen on the roadside in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers emerge from a bunker at the military airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers take time off at the airbase in Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The troops have a meal at the airbase in Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The soldiers then take positions at the airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Indian embassy has forgotten us'
'Indian embassy has forgotten us'
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
As Russia Attacks, Ukranians Flee Kyiv
As Russia Attacks, Ukranians Flee Kyiv
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
SA swell lead after De Grandhomme rallies NZ
SA swell lead after De Grandhomme rallies NZ
'We are safe now, but others stranded in Ukraine not'
'We are safe now, but others stranded in Ukraine not'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India's Tightrope Walk Over Ukraine

India's Tightrope Walk Over Ukraine

Ukraine: So What Happens Now?

Ukraine: So What Happens Now?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances