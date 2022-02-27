Destruction In Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath after Russia attacked Kyiv, Donetsk and Kharkiv.

IMAGE: A local resident applies sticky tape to a window near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A man inspects a broken window in Kyiv.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A teacher walks through a kindergarten, which locals said was damaged by shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire fighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: An unexploded Grad rocket is seen at a kindergarten playground in Kharkiv.

Photograph: Screen grab/Reuters TV/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand by a damaged vehicle at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A militant in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in Donetsk.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The turret of a destroyed tank is seen on the roadside in Kharkiv.

Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers emerge from a bunker at the military airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.

Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers take time off at the airbase in Kyiv.

Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

IMAGE: The troops have a meal at the airbase in Kyiv.

Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

IMAGE: The soldiers then take positions at the airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.

Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com