Destruction In Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath after Russia attacked Kyiv, Donetsk and Kharkiv.
IMAGE: A local resident applies sticky tape to a window near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: An apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A man inspects a broken window in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A teacher walks through a kindergarten, which locals said was damaged by shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Fire fighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Medical specialists transport a wounded woman to an ambulance in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: An unexploded Grad rocket is seen at a kindergarten playground in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Screen grab/Reuters TV/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand by a damaged vehicle at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv.
Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A militant in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in Donetsk.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: The turret of a destroyed tank is seen on the roadside in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers emerge from a bunker at the military airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers take time off at the airbase in Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: The troops have a meal at the airbase in Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: The soldiers then take positions at the airbase in Vasylkiv, Kyiv.
Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
