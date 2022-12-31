The Battle Of The Eggs!

Revellers take part in the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in the town of Ibi, Alicante province, Spain.

Part of the 200-year-old annual Day of the Innocents festiva, Els enfarinats in Valencian means 'breading'. The Els Enfarinats dress in military dress and stage a mock coup using flour and eggs.

IMAGE: Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in the event. All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

IMAGE: Revellers battle with flour and eggs.

IMAGE: My! My! Let me take the picture

IMAGE: Heavy shelling taking place.

IMAGE: Eggs are good for hair, you know.

IMAGE: Break it or smash it!

IMAGE: A reveller carries a tray of eggs as people battle.

IMAGE: A person lights firecrackers as revellers 'battle'.

IMAGE: And the battle is on.

IMAGE: Time to get the breath back.

IMAGE: Conspirators at work.

IMAGE: What's your strategy?

