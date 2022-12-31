News
The Battle Of The Eggs!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 31, 2022 12:18 IST
Revellers take part in the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in the town of Ibi, Alicante province, Spain.

Part of the 200-year-old annual Day of the Innocents festiva, Els enfarinats in Valencian means 'breading'. The Els Enfarinats dress in military dress and stage a mock coup using flour and eggs.

 

IMAGE: Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in the event. All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Revellers battle with flour and eggs.

 

IMAGE: My! My! Let me take the picture

 

IMAGE: Heavy shelling taking place.

 

IMAGE: Eggs are good for hair, you know.

 

IMAGE: Break it or smash it!

 

IMAGE: A reveller carries a tray of eggs as people battle.

 

IMAGE: A person lights firecrackers as revellers 'battle'.

 

IMAGE: And the battle is on.

 

IMAGE: Time to get the breath back.

 

IMAGE: Conspirators at work.

 

IMAGE: What's your strategy?

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
