Hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus participated in a colourful Santa Run 10-kilometre race in Caracas, Venuzuela.

The event attracted some 1,400 participants, including those racing in wheelchairs, creating a sea of red as they moved through the streets.

All Photographs: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com