News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A Sweet Foamy Kiss On Raisin Weekend

A Sweet Foamy Kiss On Raisin Weekend

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 18, 2022 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raisin Weekend is the celebration of the relationship between the Bejants/Bejantines (first-year students in Scottish) and their respective academic parents as a guide or a mentor while studying at St Andrews university in Scotland.

In olden times, it is said the academic parents were rewarded with pounds of raisins in return for the guidance.

But since the 19th century, rewards of raisins have been replaced by modern alternatives like a bottle of wine.

In recent years, the students have moved onto the new tradition of shaving foam fights.

 

IMAGE: A couple covered in foam kiss as they take part in Raisin Weekend. All photographs: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The yellow team is ready for attack with their shaving foam cans.

 

IMAGE: A student spikes the hair of another student in foam.

 

IMAGE: How long can the spikes be.

 

IMAGE: How can I miss you?!!

 

IMAGE: Students go piggyback.

 

IMAGE: A Kodak Moment, we guess.

 

IMAGE: Oh! A cowgirl among the herd.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
A VERY muddy affair!
A VERY muddy affair!
This has to be the craziest university tradition EVER!
This has to be the craziest university tradition EVER!
There can't be a whackier PARTY than this!
There can't be a whackier PARTY than this!
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
Wade admits to obstructing Wood in Perth T20I
Wade admits to obstructing Wood in Perth T20I
Copter en route to Kedarnath crashes, 7 feared dead
Copter en route to Kedarnath crashes, 7 feared dead
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

More like this

Students! The Foam Fight Is On

Students! The Foam Fight Is On

Painting the town red: La Tomatina festival

Painting the town red: La Tomatina festival

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances