A Sweet Foamy Kiss On Raisin Weekend

Raisin Weekend is the celebration of the relationship between the Bejants/Bejantines (first-year students in Scottish) and their respective academic parents as a guide or a mentor while studying at St Andrews university in Scotland.
In olden times, it is said the academic parents were rewarded with pounds of raisins in return for the guidance.
But since the 19th century, rewards of raisins have been replaced by modern alternatives like a bottle of wine.
In recent years, the students have moved onto the new tradition of shaving foam fights.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com