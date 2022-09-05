Battling Each Other With Tomatoes

Glimpses from the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain.
The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing over-ripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other.
IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere while participating in the Tomatina festival. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
IMAGE: A truck full of tomatoes arrives at the town hall square. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images
IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
IMAGE: Revelers pay in tomato pulp. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com