Battling Each Other With Tomatoes

Glimpses from the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing over-ripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other.

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere while participating in the Tomatina festival. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

IMAGE: A truck full of tomatoes arrives at the town hall square. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

IMAGE: Revelers pay in tomato pulp. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

