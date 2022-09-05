News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Battling Each Other With Tomatoes

Battling Each Other With Tomatoes

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 05, 2022 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing over-ripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other.

 

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere while participating in the Tomatina festival. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A truck full of tomatoes arrives at the town hall square. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Revelers pay in tomato pulp. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Tomatina is back! Tomato fest leaves Spanish town red
Tomatina is back! Tomato fest leaves Spanish town red
The TOMATINA album: World's biggest food fight, now at a price
The TOMATINA album: World's biggest food fight, now at a price
IN PHOTOS: The smashing La Tomatina festival!
IN PHOTOS: The smashing La Tomatina festival!
Guv allows Shinde to withdraw MVA's council nominees
Guv allows Shinde to withdraw MVA's council nominees
Services sector sees sharp upturn in August
Services sector sees sharp upturn in August
Mouni Parties With Ekta Kapoor
Mouni Parties With Ekta Kapoor
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 Review
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 Review

More like this

Painting the town red: La Tomatina festival

Painting the town red: La Tomatina festival

12 most insane images from the world's biggest tomato festival

12 most insane images from the world's biggest tomato festival

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances